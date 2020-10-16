Debra Louise Hatfield, 63, of Coatesville, PA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday October 14, 2020 at home. Born in West Chester, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Nancy Mae Maxwell Wilson. Debra is survived by daughter, Nancy Taltoan (Will) Coatesville, PA, sons: Charles Hatfield, Jr. of Coatesville, Eric Hatfield (Mercy) of Seattle, WA, Ronald Hatfield (Marri); brothers: Charles Wilson, Victor Wilson, Kenneth Wilson, Raymond Wilson, Sr.; sisters, Jane Victoria Wilson and Mary Harris; 10 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Union Hill Cemetery, 424 North Union Street, Kennett Square, PA. Arrangements are being handled by Wright Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Coatesville, PA.



