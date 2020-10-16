1/1
Debra Louise Hatfield
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Debra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Debra Louise Hatfield, 63, of Coatesville, PA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday October 14, 2020 at home. Born in West Chester, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Nancy Mae Maxwell Wilson. Debra is survived by daughter, Nancy Taltoan (Will) Coatesville, PA, sons: Charles Hatfield, Jr. of Coatesville, Eric Hatfield (Mercy) of Seattle, WA, Ronald Hatfield (Marri); brothers: Charles Wilson, Victor Wilson, Kenneth Wilson, Raymond Wilson, Sr.; sisters, Jane Victoria Wilson and Mary Harris; 10 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Union Hill Cemetery, 424 North Union Street, Kennett Square, PA. Arrangements are being handled by Wright Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Coatesville, PA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wright Funeral & Cremation Services
725 Merchant St
Coatesville, PA 19320
(610) 384-0341
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DailyLocal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved