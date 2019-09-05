|
|
Denis E. Forrest, 83, of Peterborough, formerly of Exton, PA died on August 26, 2019 at Pheasant Wood Center after a period of failing health. He was born in Philadelphia, PA on December 7, 1935 the son of Edward Forrest and Agnes (Boser) Forrest. Denis grew up in Philadelphia where he attended local parochial schools. He graduated from Villanova University in Pennsylvania, earning a bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering. He married his high school sweetheart, Mary Ann Cellini, and raised a family of four children. Denis and Mary Ann were married for 58 years and were active members at St. Elizabeth’s church. Denis was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the West Chester Rotary Club. He served his community as a Township Supervisor for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing and spending time with family. In later years, Denis and his wife moved to Peterborough, NH to be closer to family. Denis is survived by his children Barbara (Forrest) Filler and husband Robert of Richmond, VA, Steven and his wife Deborah of Honey Brook, PA, and Gregory and his wife Maury of Peterborough NH. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren, Robert Filler and Kristin (Filler) Dickinson, Patrick, Nicole (Forrest) Becker, Benjamin, Margaret, Robert, Melissa and Michelle Forrest, along with several nieces, nephews, and seven great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his wife, Mary Ann (Cellini) Forrest, and his son, Robert Forrest. A Memorial Mass will be held on September 27, 2019 at 10:00 at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church, 120 St. Elizabeth Dr, Chester Springs, PA 19425. Burial will take place immediately after the service at All Souls Cemetery, 3215 Manor Road, Coatesville, PA 19320. Jellison Funeral Home and Cremation services is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online obituary or to leave the family a condolence, please visit www.jellisonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 6, 2019