|
|
Dennis Earl Walls, 61, of Downingtown, PA passed away December 8, 2019 at the University of PA Hospital. Born in West Chester, he was the son of the late Nelson and Carrie “Dell” Walls. He is survived by daughters, Lynnette Walls, Shanell (Walls) Christopher and Charmayne Walls all of Downingtown; siblings, Kenneth Walls, Ronald Walls, Richard Walls, Sharon (Walls) Harden, Gale Walls, Sarah Walls, Linda Walls and Karen (Cox) Walls all of Downingtown, Robert Walls of West Chester and Albert Walls of Coatesville; the love of his life, Shari Lynn Davis-Walls;5 grandchildren and many other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Lewis “Hope” Walls, Nelson Walls Jr, and John Walls. Services will be held 11 AM, Friday, December 20, 2019 at Second Baptist Worship Center, 857 Lumber Street, Coatesville, PA with a viewing beginning at 9:00 AM. Interment will be held privately. For more information please visit www.wrightfuneralservices.com
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 17, 2019