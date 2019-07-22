Daily Local News Obituaries
|
J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home
1 W. Baltimore Avenue
Media, PA 19063
610-566-4526
Dennis Killian
Dennis Killian

Dennis Killian Obituary
Dennis O. Killian passed away on July 18, 2019. Predeceased by his beloved wife Mary Louise (nee Clark). Dennis played football in High School, was an avid Phillies fan and enjoyed playing golf and softball. He also liked doing Genealogy on Ancestry. He was a Journeyman Electrician, past President, and retired as the Business Manager of IBEW Local 654. He served in the US Army and was deployed to Korea for 18 months as a Communications Specialist during the police action. He was a Free and Accepted Master Mason of Concord Lodge. He was a lifetime member of the Lima Fire Company. He is survived by his children Robin and Dennis (Megan), Stepchildren Dennis Pierdomenico, David (Heather), Daniel (Heather) and Diane Bragg (Don). 10 Grandchildren and 1 Great-Grandson. Funeral Service 11:00am on Friday, July 26 at J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home 1 W. Balt. Ave. Media, Pa. Visitation 7-9pm on Thursday, July 25 with masonic service by Concord Lodge 625 at 8pm, and 10-11am on Friday, July 26 at the Funeral Home. Interment: Media Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donating to a . Online condolences Jnelsonrigbyfh.com
Published in The Daily Local on July 23, 2019
