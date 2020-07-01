Dennis Membrino, age 75, passed away on June 29, 2020. A resident of Thornton, PA since 1981, he grew up in Broomall and Newtown Square, PA, where he attended Marple Newtown High School. He went on to Drexel University, graduating in the class of 1968, earning a Bachelor of Science in Business Management and Law. Dennis went on to attend the US Army Command and General Staff College. He and his father, Herman Membrino, ran General Packaging Company in Chester, PA from 1960 through 1997. Dennis retired from the US Army in 1991 with 23 years of service, attaining the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He was a decorated Vietnam War veteran, earning a Bronze Star Medal among other commendations. Following active duty, he served with the 358th Civil Affairs Brigade based in Norristown, PA. Dennis also proudly worked as a substitute teacher in the West Chester Area School District and for Costco as a Customer Service Representative. He was a member and past President of the Western Delaware Valley Lions Club, a Drexel University Alumni Ambassador, and a member of the Drexel Alumni Board of Governors. He often assisted Thornbury Township, Delaware County with Memorial Day and 4th of July observances. Dennis was most noted for his feeble attempts at humor and his ability to agitate friends, enemies, and family. He was preceded in death by his brother, Walter G., and his sister, Dorothy Romberger. He is survived by his loving companion Marilyn, his ex-wife Sandra, sons Dylan and Carter (Kristen), and grandchildren Lucas, Noel, Jack, and Lily. Relatives, friends, and the curious are invited to funeral services at Frank C. Videon Funeral Home in Broomall PA from 9 AM to noon on July 20, 2020. A luncheon honoring Dennis will be held at a future date (likely July 2021). In lieu of flowers, weeds, or refuse, donations may be made to the Western Delaware Valley Lions Club (WDVLC): PO Box 374, Glen Mills, PA 19342. “When I grow up, I want to be like my sons!” - DM



