Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward L. Collins Funeral Home, Inc. - Oxford
86 Pine Street
Oxford, PA 19363
610 932-9584
Resources
More Obituaries for Derek Stem
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derek Joseph Stem

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Derek Joseph Stem Obituary
Derek Joseph Stem, 28, of Lincoln University, PA, died suddenly in a vehicle accident on Friday, July 26, 2019. He was the son of the late Willard Ronald Stem, Jr. who died in 2014 and Carol DeFidelto Stem of Lincoln University, PA. Derek was born in Chester, PA and graduated from Temple University with a B.S. in Business Marketing. Derek was in long term recovery, and having been clean & sober for 2.5 years, had dedicated his life to helping others on their journey to recovery. He was an avid motorcyclist and enjoyed riding with his friends, as this was Derek’s outlet to keep himself on his recovery path. He was an active member of the Providence Church in West Chester, PA of which Sunday service with his mother was constant. For Derek “Family was Everything.” Outside of his recovery path, Derek’s newfound and greatest joy in life was being an uncle to his niece and nephew. He had a servant’s heart and showed us how to play, laugh and love with all our souls. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his mother, Derek is survived by his maternal grandmother, Anna DeFidelto of Ridley Park, PA; three brothers, Kyle and his wife, Katie of Downingtown, PA, Drew and his wife, Sami of Lincoln University, PA, and Keith of Lincoln University, PA; and his nephew, Hudson and his niece, Sienna. He was predeceased by his father, Willard Ronald Stem, Jr. You are invited to visit with Derek’s family and friends from 6-9 PM Thursday, August 1 at Willowdale Chapel – Jennersville Campus, 111 Vineyard Way, West Grove, PA and 9:30-11 AM Friday, August 2 at Willowdale Chapel – Kennett Square Campus, 675 Unionville Rd., Kennett Square, PA. A funeral service in celebration of his life will follow at 11 AM on Friday. Interment will be in New London Presbyterian Cemetery. Derek will be laid to rest next to his father, Willard. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory can be made to the recovery ministry at Providence Church. Give online at https://providencewc.org/give/ or mail donations to Providence Church, PO Box 663 West Chester, PA 19381. Please mention recovery ministry in the memo line. Arrangements are being handled by the Edward L. Collins Funeral Home Inc. (610-932-9584) of Oxford, PA. To view Derek’s online tribute, please visit https://www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com/
Published in The Daily Local on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Derek's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward L. Collins Funeral Home, Inc. - Oxford
Download Now