Derek Joseph Stem, 28, of Lincoln University, PA, died suddenly in a vehicle accident on Friday, July 26, 2019. He was the son of the late Willard Ronald Stem, Jr. who died in 2014 and Carol DeFidelto Stem of Lincoln University, PA. Derek was born in Chester, PA and graduated from Temple University with a B.S. in Business Marketing. Derek was in long term recovery, and having been clean & sober for 2.5 years, had dedicated his life to helping others on their journey to recovery. He was an avid motorcyclist and enjoyed riding with his friends, as this was Derek’s outlet to keep himself on his recovery path. He was an active member of the Providence Church in West Chester, PA of which Sunday service with his mother was constant. For Derek “Family was Everything.” Outside of his recovery path, Derek’s newfound and greatest joy in life was being an uncle to his niece and nephew. He had a servant’s heart and showed us how to play, laugh and love with all our souls. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his mother, Derek is survived by his maternal grandmother, Anna DeFidelto of Ridley Park, PA; three brothers, Kyle and his wife, Katie of Downingtown, PA, Drew and his wife, Sami of Lincoln University, PA, and Keith of Lincoln University, PA; and his nephew, Hudson and his niece, Sienna. He was predeceased by his father, Willard Ronald Stem, Jr. You are invited to visit with Derek’s family and friends from 6-9 PM Thursday, August 1 at Willowdale Chapel – Jennersville Campus, 111 Vineyard Way, West Grove, PA and 9:30-11 AM Friday, August 2 at Willowdale Chapel – Kennett Square Campus, 675 Unionville Rd., Kennett Square, PA. A funeral service in celebration of his life will follow at 11 AM on Friday. Interment will be in New London Presbyterian Cemetery. Derek will be laid to rest next to his father, Willard. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory can be made to the recovery ministry at Providence Church. Give online at https://providencewc.org/give/ or mail donations to Providence Church, PO Box 663 West Chester, PA 19381. Please mention recovery ministry in the memo line. Arrangements are being handled by the Edward L. Collins Funeral Home Inc. (610-932-9584) of Oxford, PA. To view Derek’s online tribute, please visit https://www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com/
Published in The Daily Local on July 30, 2019