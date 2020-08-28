1/1
Diana M. Marino
Diana M. “Ditty” Marino, 86, of Malvern, PA passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday August 20, 2020. Ditty was the loving wife of the late Anthony “Tony” Marino, Jr. and daughter of the late Mary (Nee Gara) & the late Zebadine Di Battista. She was a 1952 graduate of Tredyffrin/Easttown HS; where she was a Drum Majorette. Ditty was a member of St. Patrick’s Church in Malvern, PA. She worked as an Administrative Executive for Paoli Investments. She loved spending time with family & friends. Ditty was predeceased by a son: Anthony Marino, III. & 2 sisters: Judith Thomas & Mary Ellen Graham. Surviving is 1 daughter: Lisa (JD) Bureski; 3 grandchildren: Lindsey Bureski, Jon “JD” Bureski & Anthony Bureski. Also surviving is 1 great grandson: Sam Fyock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wed. Sept. 2, 2020, 11AM at St. Patrick’s Church: 104 Channing Ave. Malvern, PA. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery, West Conshohocken, PA. Arrangements are with Alleva Funeral Home, Inc. Paoli, PA.

Published in The Daily Local from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
