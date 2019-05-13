|
Diane Johnson, 75, a native of West Chester became our angel on May 10, 2019. She passed suddenly but peacefully with her husband of 50+ years Stanley, her daughter Becky, her sister Ruthie and other family and friends by her side.
Diane was born on March 2, 1944 to Harvey H. and Carrie M. Lewis. She was one of ten children. Her siblings included Harvey, Freddy, Bette, Clyde, Shirley, Gordon, Wayne, Ruthie, and Norman. She is survived by her sister Ruthie Springer, her sister in-law Dottie Lewis, her daughter in-law Marijean Johnson (wife of Stanley Jr. deceased), her daughter Becky and son-in-law John Lindeman and her grandchildren, her pride and joy, Noah, Maura, Emma, Jeanne and Adam. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews that loved her dearly.
Diane was a 1962 graduate of West Chester High School. She was a sprit warrior and was in the business tract. Living and working in West Chester for many years, she was still in touch with so many good friends from high school and her childhood. She went on to work at Dupont in Wilmington, DE before leaving to be a devoted homemaker and mother. Transitioning back to the workforce, she worked in food services for the West Chester School District. She then went on to the First National Bank of West Chester and retired from BB&T with over 20 years of dedicated service to the community.
She was a lifelong member of Grove United Methodist Church where she attended regularly and volunteered where she was needed. Grove was home to her first date with Stan, many family baptisms and weddings and the most recent celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary.
Relatives and friends are invited to a celebration of Diane's life on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 11AM at Grove United Methodist Church, 490 W. Boot Road West Chester PA.
Interment will follow in Grove Methodist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Grove United Methodist Church, a place close to her heart.
Published in Daily Local News on May 13, 2019