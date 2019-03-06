|
Diane Walton Neyhard, 66, of Amherst, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at her home. Born in Chester County, PA, she was a daughter of Shirley Ann Murray Walton and the late David Stephens Walton. Diane was a dairy farmer for more than forty years and had a strong interest in the lineages of her dairy cattle. More than anything, Diane exemplified the highest standard of care for all animals she owned. This care also extended to her deep interest and love for Monarch butterflies, each year she cared for and released hundreds of Monarch butterflies. Diane provided care and comfort to all animals whether it be a one-eyed cat or an aging dairy cow allowed to roam free on her farm. (The only exception to this loving care was towards a rooster that attacked her son, who at the time was three years old). Diane was also an excellent cook. Diane was a passionate self-educator throughout her life as she enjoyed learning to play the mountain dulcimer, researching family history, sewing, weaving, restoring furniture and discovering new books, music, or movies to enjoy. Her proclivity for spontaneous trips to various battlefields, lesser known historical sites, and other unconventional points of interest in order to satisfy her curiosity will be fondly remembered by friends and family members. Diane’s care and curiosity extended to the communities she lived in as she enjoyed meeting individuals from various backgrounds. Whether shopping in a store or passing by a bake sale, Diane had a distinct ability to discover new friendships through her positive attitude and storytelling habits. She is survived by her son, James Neyhard (Becky) of NY; her daughter, Tacy Martelli (Mike) of London Grove; step-daughters, Tammy, Loretta, and Susan; brothers, David S. Walton, Franklin B. Walton, and Michael J. Walton; sisters, Barbara W. Immediato, Juanita Lysle, Laura W. DiGuiseppe, Jennifer W. Riley, and Mary Margaret W. Ciccone; six grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and friends. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gary Neyhard. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at London Grove Monthly Meeting, 500 West St. Rd., Kennett Sq., PA. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to The Bell School, c/o Simeon Kauffman, 266A Bell Rd., Christiana, PA 17509.
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 7, 2019