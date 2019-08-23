|
Diane Heckert Schell, 82, of Downingtown, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of William R. Schell, with whom she shared 61 years of marriage. Born in Tower City, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Ida Shomper Heckert. Diane grew up in the Lutheran Children’s home at Topton until the age of 12. She graduated from Tower City High School in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania. She was known for her love of knitting, ice cream, bridge and watching wildlife in her backyard. In addition to her husband, Diane is survived by her 5 children, Marianne (Paul) Woodward, Suzanne (Frank) Tyler, Judith (Thomas) Gregory, William J. (Angela) Schell and Dianne Schell (Kathleen Seitzinger). She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, Paul and Amy Woodward, Jill Tyler, Brendan, Katherine, Andrew and Benjamin Gregory and Matthew Schell; two great grandchildren, Brianna Woodward Fowler and Adam Owen and by many loving nieces and nephews. Diane was predeceased by her sisters, Violet Warren (Glenn) and Ardythe Murray (Robert). Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, August 26, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Church, 100 St. Elizabeth Drive, Chester Springs where family and friends will be received from 8:45-10:15 a.m. Interment will be held privately with the family in Hershey Cemetery, Hershey, Pa. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Children’s Home of Easton, 2000 S. 25th Street, Easton, Pa 18042, attention: Dan McMahon. This home benefits children and youth programs. Arrangements are being handled by the James J. Terry Funeral Home, Downingtown. To send online condolences, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Aug. 24, 2019