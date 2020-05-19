Dole W. Donovan, 88, of Downingtown passed away on Thursday May 7th, 2020 under the loving care of his daughter Colleen in her home in Coatesville. Son of John Owen Donovan and Nellie Amanda Seldomridge, Dole was born June 29th, 1931 in Valley Township, Chester County PA. Private First-Class Dole W. Donovan, Artillery, United States Army, a member of Battery C, 11th Field Artillery Battalion, 24th Infantry Division; Recipient of the Bronze Star Medal for exemplary service of duties as Ammunition Chief during the Korean War. Dole drove a tractor trailer for 28 years, the majority of which were spent with Matlack. During his trucking career, Dole transported fuel for the first Apollo mission to the moon, was a member of the Two-Million-Mile Club and an active Teamster until he retired from Matlack. Dole began a second long-term career as an employee of the Brandywine Conservancy and Museum of Art, a position that he held until the age of 86 years old. Dole’s love and enthusiasm for art grew exponentially during the eighteen years that he spent with the museum, a passion that had a profound and infectious effect on all those around him. His other interests included bowling, music, playing instruments, pinochle, chess and riding his Harley Davidson. Those that knew him describe him as lively, quick-witted, perpetually happy and self-effacing. Dole had an unmatched sense of humor and many knew him to be the ultimate story teller. A proud family man, Dole connected generations. Dole is predeceased by both parents, John and Nellie, as well as his only brother, John O. Donovan Jr. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Carolyn, his first wife Helen, his nine children: Michael, Kathy, Karen, Colleen, John, Jesse, Maura, Ruth-Anne and Nellie, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Dole will receive a Full-Honors Military Service and be interred at a southern PA Veteran’s Cemetery, all of which will be scheduled at a later date.



