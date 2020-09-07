Dolores Finegan

Dolores Hemphill Finegan, 89, of West Chester passed away Friday September 4, 2020. She was the wife of the late Francis J Finegan. Born October 9, 1930 in West Chester, she was the daughter of the late Clifford Hemphill and the late Elsie Hemphill Dolores graduated from West Chester High school. After graduating in 1947 she was employed by the Bell Telephone Company. In 1949 West Chester celebrated the Sesqui-Centennial and Dolores was crowned the Sesqui-Centennial “Queen of West Chester.” There was much pomp and circumstance in which she played an integral part. She was a lifetime member of The Church of the Holy Trinity, where she taught Sunday School and volunteered at the Catacomb Closet. Dolores was very skilled at knitting and made and donated many new born caps to the Chester County Hospital maternity ward. In 1985, Dolores went to work for the Chester County Voter Services where she was employed for about 15 years. Dolores had many dear lifelong friends in West Chester and a highlight of their time together was lively Pinochle games with their card club of 30 years. She also enjoyed vacationing with her friends and family in Ocean City, NJ and Ireland. Most of all, she relished time spent with her loving and adoring family. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother Clifford Hemphill Jr. She is survived by her daughters, Susan Finegan, Patricia Langdon (Alan), Barbara LaNeve (Steve), Amy Finegan (Murray), Christine Simmons (Kevin), and her grandchildren, Timothy, John, Maggie, Martin, Joseph, Stephen, Kevin, Shannon, Mary, Alex, Lexi, Cole, Cassidy, Lainey and her great- grand-children, Grace, Rowan, Caleb and Kevin. Services and Interment will be private. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home Inc. 410 N. Church St. West Chester, PA 19380 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com