Domenick A. Lubrano, 89, of Coatesville, passed away on Wednesday, February 13th, 2019. He was the widower of the late Louise Lubrano, who passed away in 2011 after they had shared 57 years of marriage. Born and raised in the Bronx, N.Y., he was the son of the late Rose and Anthony Lubrano. He was a graduate of DeWitt Clinton High School in the Bronx. Domenick served honorably in the US Army during the Korean War from 1951 to 1953. He worked as a Papercutter for Norcross Greeting Cards for 30 years in both Queens, New York and later in West Chester. He also worked with his son at Lubrano Automotive in Cochranville. Domenick was a diehard baseball fan and loved following the New York Yankees. He is survived by his three sons, Stephen Lubrano, husband of Diane, of Cochranville, Anthony Lubrano, fiancé of Jennifer Pascucci, of Glenmoore, and Richard Lubrano of Palm Springs, CA; grandsons, Domenick, Nicholas, and Timothy, all of Cochranville, and granddaughters, Elizabeth Haines, wife of Tyler, of Glenmoore, PA, Jacqueline of Los Angeles, CA, and Caroline of Portland, OR; and one great-grandchild, Kinsley Haines. He was predeceased, in addition to his wife and parents, by his two siblings, Joseph Lubrano, and Marie Zampino. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 18th at 11 AM at Our Lady of Consolation Church, 603 W 2nd Ave, Parkesburg, PA 19365 with a viewing at the Church from 10 AM until the time of the service. An evening viewing will be held on Sunday, February 17th from 6 until 8 PM at Wilde Funeral Home, 434 Main St., Parkesburg, PA. The interment will take place at All Souls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the Lubrano family wishes donations be made to help veterans in need by donating to David’s Drive 831, mailing address 1 Somerset Drive, Coatesville, PA 19320. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 16, 2019