Domenick N. Mancini of Paoli, Pa. Domenick (“Dom”) Mancini of Paoll died Tuesday April 16, 2019. Born in Norristown, Pa. on March 21, 1919, he was the last surviving child of the late Rocco and Santarella Mancini. Mr. Mancini’s parents came to America from the Abruzzi region of Italy and eventually settled near Malvern, Pa. Mr. Mancini attended Tredyffrin-Easttown High School in Berwyn, Pa. where he played soccer and was a class officer. He graduated in 1936. After graduation, Mr. Mancini found work at a quarry in Bridgeport, Pa.. While working there in 1940, he was injured when he was crushed under the blade of a bulldozer. The injury kept Mr. Mancini out of World War II but did not deter him. He and Addelina (Dolly) Cimeo married in 1944. He went on to start a construction business in the late 1940’s, paving driveways, parking lots and roads in the summer and plowing snow in the winter. He was ably assisted by his brother, Albert. Mr. Mancini was also involved in many activities in the community. He was a member of the Paoli-Berwyn-Malvern Lions Club Lions from July 1953 until his death. He received numerous awards for his work with the Lions, including being named a Melvin Jones Fellow and a “Bing” Miller Charitable Foundation Knight. Mr. Mancini also served as a Justice of the Peace in Willistown Township from 1962 to 1968. In May, 1979. Mr Mancini was elected as a member of the Board of Directors of the Paoli Fire Company. He served continuously in that position until June 2016. Thereafter he was an emeritus director until his death. Dom’s wife, Dolly, passed away in December, 2011, after sixty-six years of marriage together. He is survived by his son, Donald, and Donald’s wife, Molly, of Paoli; two grandchildren, Gregory and Wynnefred; Greg’s wife, Sarah, and three great-grandchildren: Aidan, Dominic and Ethan. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, at Saints Simon and Jude Catholic Church, 8 Cavanaugh Court, West Chester, Pa. 19382. Relatives and friends may call from 10:15 to 11 a.m. at the church. Interment will be private. Contributions in Domenick’s memory may be made to the Paoli Fire Company, the PBM Lions Club or to the . Arrangements are being handled by Alleva Funeral Home, Paoli.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 25, 2019