Dona Mae (Taylor) Wray, 85, of Exton, PA passed away August 15, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Cochranville, PA surrounded by the love of her family. Dona left her birthplace and childhood town of Broken Bow for Lincoln where she met her first husband Paul and they created a beautiful family with three children. Paul’s higher education led them from Lincoln Nebraska to Madison Wisconsin and ultimately to the East Coast. Midlife, Dona settled in Exton Pennsylvania where she lived a full, single, life. Dona earned her college degree in English beginning in Lincoln Nebraska and following her Mother’s love for learning, finished her degree in her 40s at West Chester University in PA. She was very involved with Community Volunteers in Medicine (CVIM) in West Chester, the Chester County Trail Hiking Club, and Good Works in Coatesville, proudly recruiting her son, and three grandsons to the construction team, restoring homes for low income homeowners in Chester County. Dona’s love of hiking was enthusiastically noted by her “happyhikr” license plate and evidenced by her travels up and down the Appalachian Trail and throughout Europe. Dona is preceded in death by her parents, brother Robert Taylor (Sanborn IA), and sister Linda Murrish (Kearney NE). She is survived by her husband of 7 years Richard Upole, three children:Mike (Robin) Wray, Diane (Tom) Devereaux, Lisa (Jim) Bryer, 7 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 29 at 2 pm. We will practice social distancing, wear face coverings and sign waivers for the guestbook. Space is limited so you must sign up to attend at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0D4CABAF2BA3F5C16-memorial
Dona will be laid to rest with her parents in Broken Bow, Nebraska. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Good Works Inc. P.O. Box 1441, Coatesville, PA 19321. www.goodworksinc.org
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the Willow Tree Hospice and the Penn Medicine Abramson Cancer Center in West Chester for their support in her final days.