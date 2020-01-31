Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Logan Funeral Home, Inc.
698 East Lincoln Highway
Exton, PA 19341
(610) 363-8600
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Logan Funeral Home, Inc.
698 East Lincoln Highway
Exton, PA 19341
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
SS Philip and James Church
107 N. Ship Road
Exton, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:30 AM
SS Philip and James Church
107 N. Ship Road
Exton, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Kenzakowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald C. Kenzakowski Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald C. Kenzakowski Sr. Obituary
Donald C. Kenzakowski, Sr., 79, of West Chester, passed away on January 28, 2020 . He was the husband of Maureen C. (Chandler) Kenzakowski. Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late Chester Francis and Cecilia Wanda (Libertowski) Kenzakowski. Donald was a faithful member of SS Philip and James Church-Exton where he also served as an assistant Scout Master for Troop #105 for many years. He was employed as a Network Engineer for Unisys for several years until his retirement. In addition to his wife, Donald is survived by his children; Donald C. Kenzakowski, Jr. (Michele), Leo F. Kenzakowski (Sarah), Maura L. Pisano (John), Becky A. Kenzakowski, Maggie M.C. Cassel (Troy), Bernie A.P. Kenzakowski (Mariesa) and Neal A. Kenzakowski (Stephanie); Grandchildren; Mary, Ben, Dominic, Bernadette, Joe, Jack, Rosemary, Alex, Nicholas, Molly, Julia, Grace, Violet and Olivia. He was pre-deceased by a son: Michael Joseph Kenzakowski and a brother, Allen F. Kenzakowski. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. in the Logan Funeral Home, Inc., 698 E. Lincoln Highway, Exton, PA 19341. Visitation to be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 9:30-10:15 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 10:30 a.m., all in SS Philip and James Church, 107 N. Ship Road, Exton, PA 19341. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mostly Muttz Rescue, P.O. Box 406, Gilbertsville, PA 19525 or online at www.mostlymuttz.org www.loganfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -