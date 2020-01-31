|
|
Donald C. Kenzakowski, Sr., 79, of West Chester, passed away on January 28, 2020 . He was the husband of Maureen C. (Chandler) Kenzakowski. Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late Chester Francis and Cecilia Wanda (Libertowski) Kenzakowski. Donald was a faithful member of SS Philip and James Church-Exton where he also served as an assistant Scout Master for Troop #105 for many years. He was employed as a Network Engineer for Unisys for several years until his retirement. In addition to his wife, Donald is survived by his children; Donald C. Kenzakowski, Jr. (Michele), Leo F. Kenzakowski (Sarah), Maura L. Pisano (John), Becky A. Kenzakowski, Maggie M.C. Cassel (Troy), Bernie A.P. Kenzakowski (Mariesa) and Neal A. Kenzakowski (Stephanie); Grandchildren; Mary, Ben, Dominic, Bernadette, Joe, Jack, Rosemary, Alex, Nicholas, Molly, Julia, Grace, Violet and Olivia. He was pre-deceased by a son: Michael Joseph Kenzakowski and a brother, Allen F. Kenzakowski. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. in the Logan Funeral Home, Inc., 698 E. Lincoln Highway, Exton, PA 19341. Visitation to be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 9:30-10:15 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 10:30 a.m., all in SS Philip and James Church, 107 N. Ship Road, Exton, PA 19341. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mostly Muttz Rescue, P.O. Box 406, Gilbertsville, PA 19525 or online at www.mostlymuttz.org www.loganfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 2, 2020