Donald Cooper, Sr., 92, of Coatesville died Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Newport Meadows, Christiana. He was the husband of Barbara J. Cooper, who preceded him in death in 2000. Born in Coatesville, he was the son of the late Earl and Marguerite Yocum Cooper. He owned and operated Cooper Automotive and was the previous owner of Cooper’s Golf located at Strode Avenue and Lincoln Highway. Donald was a member of Thorndale United Methodist Church and a member of Brandywine Goddard Lodge #383 F. & A. M. He is survived by two sons, Donald C. Cooper, Jr. (Sharon) and Gary L. Cooper, four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Harris Mountain Funeral & Cremation Service, 1030 E. Lincoln Hwy., Coatesville where relatives and friends may call beginning at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Coatesville. On-line condolences may be made by visiting www.harrismountain.com
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 21, 2020