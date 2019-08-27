Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
610-431-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Federico
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Federico Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Federico Sr. Obituary
Donald Francis Federico, Sr., of West Chester, PA, passed away on August 6, 2019. Donald was the beloved husband of the late Deanna (nee Weitort) Federico; loving father of Donald Federico, Jr. (Megan), Mark Federico (Darlene), Stephen Federico (Melissa), and Edward Federico (Steven); caring grandfather of Myles (Jess), Baley, Colby, Danielle, Jordan, Camryn, Samantha, Logan, and Jacob; brother of the late John Federico; also survived by his sister-in-law, Mary Ann Federico. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation 9:15-10:20 AM Monday, September 9, 2019 at SS Peter & Paul Church, 1325 Boot Road, West Chester, PA 19380, followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM. Interment St. Agnes Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Oncology Department, P.O. Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178, would be appreciated. Arr. by The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donohue Funeral Home
Download Now