|
|
Donald Francis Federico, Sr., of West Chester, PA, passed away on August 6, 2019. Donald was the beloved husband of the late Deanna (nee Weitort) Federico; loving father of Donald Federico, Jr. (Megan), Mark Federico (Darlene), Stephen Federico (Melissa), and Edward Federico (Steven); caring grandfather of Myles (Jess), Baley, Colby, Danielle, Jordan, Camryn, Samantha, Logan, and Jacob; brother of the late John Federico; also survived by his sister-in-law, Mary Ann Federico. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation 9:15-10:20 AM Monday, September 9, 2019 at SS Peter & Paul Church, 1325 Boot Road, West Chester, PA 19380, followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM. Interment St. Agnes Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Oncology Department, P.O. Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178, would be appreciated. Arr. by The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 3, 2019