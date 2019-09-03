Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Maclean-Chamberlain Funeral Home Inc
339 W Kings Hwy
Coatesville, PA 19320
(610) 384-7191
Donald Fling, 87, formerly of Coatesville, passed away on August 29, 2019. Born on March 18, 1932 in Rock Run he was the son of the late Raymond J. Fling and Eleanor Marian Peters. He is survived by his children, Daryl Fling, Brian Fling, and Sondra Tarter and seven grandchildren. Don was a Army veteran. In lieu of flowers send donations to the Coatesville V.A. Hospice Center. A memorial service will be held on Sunday September 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm with a time of visitation from 12:30 till the service at the Maclean-Chamberlain Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 4, 2019
