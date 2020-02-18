|
|
Donald M. “Greg” Harris, Jr. Donald M. “Greg” Harris, Jr., 76, of Cornelius, NC, formerly of Downingtown, PA, passed away on February 13, 2020. Greg was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA on June 18, 1943 to the late Donald and Virginia Harris. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Cynthia J. Harris; his three children, Stacy Rucker of Downingtown, PA, Kym Wells and husband Bryan of Ft. Mill, SC, and Evan Harris of N. Charleston, SC; six grandchildren, Audrey and Jacob Rucker of Downingtown, PA, and Julianna, Rebecca, Maya, and Tessa Wells of Fort Mill, SC; as well as his sister, Ellen Harris of Atlanta, Georgia. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home, 16901 Old Statesville Rd., Huntersville, NC. Friends are invited to share a memory of Greg at the celebration. Memorial donations may be made to the Baileys Glen-Hough High School Partnership, 12100 Meetinghouse Dr., Cornelius, NC 28031. Online condolences and memories of Greg may be left for his family at kepnerfh.com
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 20, 2020