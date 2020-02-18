Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home
16901 Old Statesville Road
Huntersville, NC 28078
(704) 892-9669
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home
16901 Old Statesville Road
Huntersville, NC 28078
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Harris Jr.


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Harris Jr. Obituary
Donald M. “Greg” Harris, Jr. Donald M. “Greg” Harris, Jr., 76, of Cornelius, NC, formerly of Downingtown, PA, passed away on February 13, 2020. Greg was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA on June 18, 1943 to the late Donald and Virginia Harris. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Cynthia J. Harris; his three children, Stacy Rucker of Downingtown, PA, Kym Wells and husband Bryan of Ft. Mill, SC, and Evan Harris of N. Charleston, SC; six grandchildren, Audrey and Jacob Rucker of Downingtown, PA, and Julianna, Rebecca, Maya, and Tessa Wells of Fort Mill, SC; as well as his sister, Ellen Harris of Atlanta, Georgia. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home, 16901 Old Statesville Rd., Huntersville, NC. Friends are invited to share a memory of Greg at the celebration. Memorial donations may be made to the Baileys Glen-Hough High School Partnership, 12100 Meetinghouse Dr., Cornelius, NC 28031. Online condolences and memories of Greg may be left for his family at kepnerfh.com
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -