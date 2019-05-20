|
Donald K. Lloyd passed away on May 19, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Chester, PA to the late William and Jean Lloyd. In addition to his parents Don was preceded in death by his brother, William E. Lloyd, Jr. Don is survived by former wife, Patricia Lloyd, his daughter, Debra White (M. Jon) and their children, Catherine and Adam, his son Matthew Lloyd (Diana) and their children Natalie and Evelyn, his siblings Barbara Chara, David Lloyd and Steven Lloyd. Don founded Brandywine CAD Design, Inc. of North Wilmington in 1987, and grew BCAD into a reputable and successful company for over 30 years. Don was an avid hiker, mountain climber, and adventurer. He enjoyed time spent with his family, grandchildren, and his beloved yellow lab Sam. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home 3924 Concord Pike (Rt. 202 South of Silverside Road) Wilmington, DE 19803. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Assembly of God Church, 2600 Shipley Road, Wilmington, DE 19803 where friends may pay respects at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be at Lower Brandywine Cemetery on Rt. 52 in Greenville, DE. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the ALS Assoc., or Calgary Assembly of God Church. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The Daily Local on May 21, 2019