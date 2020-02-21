Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
James J. Terry Funeral Home
736 E. Lancaster Avenue
Downingtown, PA
Donald N. Kendig Sr. Obituary
Donald N. Kendig, Sr., 73, of West Chester, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at home. He was the beloved husband of Karen S. Carr Kendig, with whom he shared 51 years of marriage. Born in Chester, he was the son of the late William G. Kendig and Elizabeth Elliott Kendig. Don proudly served his country in the US Army Reserves. During the summer, you could find Don on the beach using his metal detector. In his younger years, he played softball for the Choppers. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Donald N. Kendig, Jr. and his wife Elisha, and William E. Kendig; a brother, James Johnson and his wife Mary Lou; two sisters, Sharon Marino and Janice Scibello and her husband John. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Courtney, Kirsten and Donald N. Kendig, III. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m to 12:00 p.m.., Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, 736 E. Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown. Interment will be private with the family. To send online condolences, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 22, 2020
