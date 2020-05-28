Donald R. Doran, “Ducky”, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2020 in Mississippi. Ducky was born in Downingtown PA, on February 1, 1933, son of John A. and Margaret Yarnall Doran. Ducky is survived by his wife of 20 years, Kay (McNelly Tobelmann), his 5 sons, Donald Jr, (Dianna), Patrick (Amy), Mark (Evelyn), Brian (Laurie) and Joseph (Maureen) and Step-children Susan, Henry, Andrew, Warren (Lori), Kathy (Steve), John (Pam), Jeffrey (Beth), Christine, his sister Margaret “Peggy” Schock, 36 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren. Ducky was predeceased by his first wife of 42 years, Eileen Phelan and siblings John, Joe, Jim, Howard, Sue Snyder, and Helen Lyons as well as one grandchild, Jeffrey. Don graduated from St. Agnes High School, West Chester, PA in 1952. He served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict and his career at Wyeth Labs, West Chester spanned 31 years. Donald was an extremely happy and proud family man as evidenced by his large and very loving family. He could always be found at his sons’ sporting events cheering them on and stayed involved in his grandchildren’s lives as well. Ducky was a great storyteller, practical joker, always had a smile and a great big laugh. His favorite family memories include vacationing in Westport, MA with Eileen and sons, as well as his many trips, cruises, and adventures around the world with Kay. In lieu of flowers and services at this time, a donation in his memory to the Alzheimer’s Assoc. would be very nice as well as giving everyone in your family a great big hug. Services and Celebration will be held on a later date.



