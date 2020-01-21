Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wright Funeral & Cremation Services
725 Merchant St
Coatesville, PA 19320
(610) 384-0341
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Refford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Refford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Refford Obituary
Donald W. Refford, 87, of Morgantown, formerly of Downingtown, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020, at the West Reading Hospital. Don was the son of the late Wesley and Elsie Amos Refford, and husband of 64 years to Anna M. Refford. He was employed at Pepperidge Farm in Downingtown, retiring in 1992. He leaves his wife, Anna M. Refford of Ephrata; sons, Steven Refford of Lititz, Dr. Brian Refford (Ann) of Hershey, Eric Refford (Michele) of Coatesville; daughters, Gail Peck (Steve) and Michelle Raymond (Bill) both of Morgantown; and 7 grandchildren. Don was preceded in death by one sister, Dorothy E. Rubincam. Services will be 11 AM, Friday, January 24, 2020 at East Brandywine Baptist Church, 999 Horseshoe Pike, Downingtown, PA with a visitation at 10:30 AM. Interment will be held in East Brandywine Cemetery. For more info please visit www.wrightfuneralservices.com
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wright Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -