Donald W. Refford, 87, of Morgantown, formerly of Downingtown, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020, at the West Reading Hospital. Don was the son of the late Wesley and Elsie Amos Refford, and husband of 64 years to Anna M. Refford. He was employed at Pepperidge Farm in Downingtown, retiring in 1992. He leaves his wife, Anna M. Refford of Ephrata; sons, Steven Refford of Lititz, Dr. Brian Refford (Ann) of Hershey, Eric Refford (Michele) of Coatesville; daughters, Gail Peck (Steve) and Michelle Raymond (Bill) both of Morgantown; and 7 grandchildren. Don was preceded in death by one sister, Dorothy E. Rubincam. Services will be 11 AM, Friday, January 24, 2020 at East Brandywine Baptist Church, 999 Horseshoe Pike, Downingtown, PA with a visitation at 10:30 AM. Interment will be held in East Brandywine Cemetery. For more info please visit www.wrightfuneralservices.com
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 22, 2020