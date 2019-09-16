|
|
Donald Frank Scamuffa, age 72, passed away suddenly on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at his home in Coatesville, PA. Donald will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 38 years, Judith Elizabeth (Knarr) Scamuffa and his 4 children. A visitation will be held for Donald on Thursday evening September 19, 2019 from 6 to 8 PM and again Friday morning from 9:30 to 10:45 at the James J. Terry Funeral Home 1060 W. Lincoln Highway, COATESVILLE (VALLEY TWP.) PA, followed by his funeral service at 11 am. Interment will be private at London Grove Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 or by visiting . Please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 17, 2019