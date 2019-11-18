|
Donald H. Spahn, age 82, of Exton,. died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at the Emmanuel Center for Nursing, Danville, PA. He is survived by two daughters: Suzanne C. Spahn-Erndwein and Amy Case; seven grandchildren, a brother and two sisters. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wed. Nov. 20, 2019 at 11 a. m. in St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 110 St. Elizabeth Dr., Chester Springs. The family will greet friends from 9:45 to 10:45 a. m. Interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, West Chester. For complete obituary information or to leave a condolence message, go to: www.krinerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Daily Local on Nov. 19, 2019