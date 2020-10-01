Donna E. Linehan (nee Beam), age 54 of Malvern, PA passed away suddenly on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. She was the beloved daughter of Luther W. Beam and the late Norma Slider Beam. Donna was born on August 26, 1966 in West Chester, PA. She was a graduate of Great Valley High School and worked for many years as a Human Resource Analyst. Donna was a former volunteer for Malvern Fire Company and was a member of the Women’s Auxiliary at the fire company. Daughter of Luther W. Beam and the late Norma Slider Beam; sister of Karen Beam Custer, James Luther Beam (Debra), Joyce Beam Esser (David), and the late Samuel A. Beam; aunt of Bryan Beam, Gregory Esser, Matthew Esser, Samuel Esser, and Kevin Beam and two special great nephews. She will be missed greatly by her friends, family and her beloved cats, Turtle and Stubbs. Her cats helped her through her darkest days and made her smile every day. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Donna’s life celebration on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 12-1pm at Mauger-Givnish Funeral Home 24 Monument Avenue Malvern, PA 19355. Interment will be private. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, please wear a face mask and maintain social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Malvern Fire Company at www.malvernfireco.com
or Brandywine Valley SPCA at www.bvspca.org
www.maugergivnish.com