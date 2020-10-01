1/1
Donna E. Linehan
1966 - 2020
Donna E. Linehan (nee Beam), age 54 of Malvern, PA passed away suddenly on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. She was the beloved daughter of Luther W. Beam and the late Norma Slider Beam. Donna was born on August 26, 1966 in West Chester, PA. She was a graduate of Great Valley High School and worked for many years as a Human Resource Analyst. Donna was a former volunteer for Malvern Fire Company and was a member of the Women’s Auxiliary at the fire company. Daughter of Luther W. Beam and the late Norma Slider Beam; sister of Karen Beam Custer, James Luther Beam (Debra), Joyce Beam Esser (David), and the late Samuel A. Beam; aunt of Bryan Beam, Gregory Esser, Matthew Esser, Samuel Esser, and Kevin Beam and two special great nephews. She will be missed greatly by her friends, family and her beloved cats, Turtle and Stubbs. Her cats helped her through her darkest days and made her smile every day. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Donna’s life celebration on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 12-1pm at Mauger-Givnish Funeral Home 24 Monument Avenue Malvern, PA 19355. Interment will be private. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, please wear a face mask and maintain social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Malvern Fire Company at www.malvernfireco.com or Brandywine Valley SPCA at www.bvspca.org www.maugergivnish.com

Published in The Daily Local from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
Funeral services provided by
Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
24 Monument Avenue
Malvern, PA 19355
(610) 644-2240
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
October 1, 2020
This news is so sad. What a shock. Donna was a great person and had the best smile and laugh. Prayers to her family. Rest in peace Donna.
Pamela Overkott
Classmate
October 1, 2020
It is with heavy heart that I lose my coworker and newly found friend. Donna was an amazing lady and someone I came to appreciate over the past year as my team member. I am so very sorry for your loss. We are definitely feeling it too. Take comfort in knowing she was a beautiful soul, loved by many.
My thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Kim Murray
Coworker
October 1, 2020
To The Beam Family,

Wishing you peace to bring comfort, courage to face the days ahead and loving memories to forever hold in your heart.

May memories of Donna and the love of family surround you and give you strength in the days ahead.

Rest in peace, dear, sweet Donna, you will be missed.
Gina Scandone
October 1, 2020
Joyce and the Beam family i am so sorry for your families loss.
Mary Stricker
Friend
September 30, 2020
To the Beam family,

So very sorry for your loss.
Warmest condolences.

Sincerely,
Toni Garland
Corine Garland
Friend
September 30, 2020
Donna I am going to miss you very very much... You are a kind soul and a beautiful person... I promise you we will meet again.
Sheryl Wildgust
Friend
September 30, 2020
Donna was one of the sweetest human beings to walk this earth. She went to GVHS with my daughter, Kristen Klugh. I know her father and family are devastated. My heartfelt sympathy and love to them all.
Regina DiLabbio-King
Friend
