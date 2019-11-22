Daily Local News Obituaries
James J. Terry Funeral Home, Inc.
1060 W. Lincoln Highway
Coatesville, PA 19320
484-378-7210
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:15 AM - 12:45 PM
James J. Terry Funeral Home, Inc.
1060 W. Lincoln Highway
Coatesville, PA 19320
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
James J. Terry Funeral Home, Inc.
1060 W. Lincoln Highway
Coatesville, PA 19320
Donna Lee Ebke Obituary
Donna Lee Ebke, 54, passed away on November 19, 2019 at her home in Coatesville. She was the wife of Kirk DeWayne Ebke with whom she shared 21 years of marriage. Donna was the daughter of William Jr. and Jacqueline (Hoy) Dunlap. Donna is also survived by her daughter, Kendra Nicole and siblings, Karen Balasaygun, DawnDee Wilkes, David Dunlap and Ken Dunlap. A funeral service will be held at 1 pm on Tuesday, November 26th at the COATESVILLE LOCATION of the James J. Terry Funeral Home, 1060 W. Lincoln Hwy., Valley Township, where a visitation will take place from 11:15 am to 12:45 pm. Interment at Northwood Cemetery in Downingtown. Donations to Brandywine Valley SPCA, 1212 Phoenixville Pk., West Chester, PA 19380. Visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Nov. 23, 2019
