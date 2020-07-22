Donna Marie Capriotti, of Downingtown, was born in Chester County Hospital to Lewis F. “Jiggs” Capriotti and Theresa Manetta Capriotti on April 19, 1949. Her life began in the Italian community of Johnsontown. She attended St. Joseph School, Bishop Shanahan High School and Immaculata College. She taught for five years in the Downingtown School District then earned a Master of Social Work degree from Marywood College in Scranton. She began her career working with special needs children at Devereux, Brandywine, before moving to Reading, Pennsylvania, to continue working with emotional support students in the Daniel Boone Area and Exeter Township school districts. Retiring from education after a 30 year career, Berks County earned an enduring place in her heart. Upon her return to Chester County, retirement offered Donna time to volunteer at the Downingtown Historical Society. Some of Donna’s most cherished moments included a trip to Tanzania and the mountain gorillas of Rwanda. She also visited the Galapagos Islands. She studied falconry through the British School of Falconry. Her African Grey Parrot, Zaire, was her beloved companion and joy for over 30 years. Donna loved all these gifts of a life well lived. Survived by her brother, Lewis, his wife, Patty, and son, Luigi, as well as her sister Kathleen and her daughter, Alexandra, Donna appreciated her Italian origins and the extended family that surrounded her life. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 am on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at St. Joseph Church, Downingtown, PA. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, Donna requested that you feed the birds. To leave online condolences please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com