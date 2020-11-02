Donna R. Cattell, 75 of Coatesville passed away surrounded by her family on October 30, 2020. She was predeceased by her loving husband Harry J. Cattell. Born on March 26, 1945 in Fort Benning Ga, she was the daughter of the late August R. Decima and Josephine J Horgas Decima. Donna was an elementary school teacher with the Downingtown Area School District for over 30 years. She was very involved in her church, Cornerstone Fellowship and would assist in any way needed. She was an excellent seamstress and made her own clothing and dolls. She is survived by son Michael J. Cattell (Kathy) of Exton, daughter Amy Jo Magee (Michael) of Coatesville, son Joseph H. Cattell (April) of Arlington, Ma, 7 grandchildren; brothers David and Dale Decima of Harrisburg. She was predeceased by a brother Dean Decima (Claudia). A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Cornerstone Fellowship 101 Kylies Rd. Coatesville, Pa 19320 or to the Scleroderma Foundation 501©(3) 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105 Danvers, Ma 01923. Arrangements by the Maclean-Chamberlain Funeral Home, Coatesville, Pa 610-384-7191



