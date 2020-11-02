1/
Donna Rae Cattell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna R. Cattell, 75 of Coatesville passed away surrounded by her family on October 30, 2020. She was predeceased by her loving husband Harry J. Cattell. Born on March 26, 1945 in Fort Benning Ga, she was the daughter of the late August R. Decima and Josephine J Horgas Decima. Donna was an elementary school teacher with the Downingtown Area School District for over 30 years. She was very involved in her church, Cornerstone Fellowship and would assist in any way needed. She was an excellent seamstress and made her own clothing and dolls. She is survived by son Michael J. Cattell (Kathy) of Exton, daughter Amy Jo Magee (Michael) of Coatesville, son Joseph H. Cattell (April) of Arlington, Ma, 7 grandchildren; brothers David and Dale Decima of Harrisburg. She was predeceased by a brother Dean Decima (Claudia). A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Cornerstone Fellowship 101 Kylies Rd. Coatesville, Pa 19320 or to the Scleroderma Foundation 501©(3) 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105 Danvers, Ma 01923. Arrangements by the Maclean-Chamberlain Funeral Home, Coatesville, Pa 610-384-7191

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Maclean-Chamberlain Funeral Home Inc
339 W Kings Hwy
Coatesville, PA 19320
(610) 384-7191
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DailyLocal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved