|
|
Doris A. (Zanzinger) Frailey, 89, of Garden Spot Village in New Holland, Pennsylvania, passed away March 2, 2019, with family by her side. She was born in Philadelphia, PA on August 24, 1929, the elder daughter of the late Howard and Edna Zanzinger. Doris graduated from Upper Southampton High School in 1947 and attended West Chester State Teacher’s College (now West Chester University), later entering the workforce as a secretary for the Budd Company in Philadelphia. On July 19, 1952, Doris – or “Zag” as she was then known affectionately - married Robert B. Frailey with whom she shared 62 years of marriage. They were surrounded by a wedding party of close friends with whom she maintained lifelong friendships. Following a tour de force honeymoon of Revolutionary War forts in New England orchestrated by her new husband, she moved to the Germantown area of Philadelphia to start her married life and family. Doris’ growing family prompted moves to Levittown, PA and later to Newtown Square, PA, where she devoted herself to caring for a sometimes cantankerous brood of 5 children and 1 spouse plus a menagerie of pets. She lent a ready hand and smile to volunteer activities, particularly those supporting her children’s activities. Doris loved traveling and meeting new people. Without fail, she was the airplane passenger with whom others would strike up easy, companionable conversation. In later years, with children grown, she created a beautiful new home and life for her and her husband in Santa Fe, New Mexico, delighting in the southwestern architecture and culture, before moving back to the Greater Philadelphia area. Doris had a lovely singing voice, but her artistry showed most in her knitting. All 5 children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren have beautifully knitted Christmas stockings, each as old as each of them. Newly arrived grandchildren were outfitted in the softest sweaters with cheery designs, many in safekeeping for future generations. After moving to Garden Spot Village, her knitting activities included prayer shawls for others, with other volunteer activities in the Village library and elsewhere. She is survived by her 5 children: Beth Krishtalka of Lawrence, KS, Jill Glass of Voorhees, NJ, Carol Rapp of Malvern, PA, Lynne Paumier of Downingtown, PA, and Robert Frailey, Jr. (Cheryl) of Buford, GA; 14 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and her sister Joan Zanzinger of Shrewsbury, PA. Preceding Doris in death are her husband Bob and grandson James R. Rapp. Please join us in celebrating her life. A memorial service will be held at the Garden Spot Village Chapel at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 16, 2019, followed by light refreshments. The family requests contributions to Hospice & Community Care of Lancaster County, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster PA, 17604-4125, in lieu of flowers. Arrangements by Groff-High-Eckenroth Funeral Home, New Holland PA. Interment will be private.
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 7, 2019