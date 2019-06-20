|
1927 - 2019 Doris I. (McCauley) Minnier, 91, formerly of Coatesville died on June 19, 2019 at Neighborhood Hospice in West Chester following a lengthy illness. She was married to the late William L. Minnier for 48 years until his death in 1998. Born and raised in Christiana, Pennsylvania; she was the daughter of the late Richard and Ethel (McCall) McCauley. She was preceded in death by her two siblings, Richard McCauley and Arlene Foster. She was a 1946 graduate of Scott High School in Coatesville. Doris worked for over 40 years as a telephone operator for Bell Telephone, Coatesville Hospital, Lukens Steel, and Brandywine Hospital. She is survived by her five children, Steven Minnier (Joyce), Jodie Minnier Janin, Bradley Minnier, Scott Minnier (Karin), and Shawn Minnier. In addition, she is survived by her eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Harris Mountain Funeral & Cremation Service, 1030 E. Lincoln Highway, Coatesville. Relatives and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, June 27 and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday. Interment will be in Atglen Methodist Cemetery. On-line condolences may be made by visiting www.harrismountain.com
Published in The Daily Local on June 21, 2019