Doris Jean Leslie, 89 of Wagontown went to be with the Lord on April 12, 2019. She was the loving wife of Herbert R. Leslie, Sr. who preceded her in death. They shared 59 years of marriage. Born on February 13, 1930 in Downingtown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harry Johnston and Anna Regina Withrow Johnston. Doris was retired from the Chester County Intermediate Unit. She was an Accounting Supervisor. She was an active member in her church and loved spending time with her family. She is survived by son Herbert Leslie Jr. and wife Sheree, son William Leslie and wife Carol, daughter Lori Urban and husband Tim. She had six grandchildren; Ryne Leslie, David Leslie, Kevin Leslie, Kyle Leslie, Brenna Urban and Jared Urban and a great grandson, Ryne Russel Leslie. Sisters, Katherine Colyer and Mary Elizabeth Pavelik. She was preceded in death by sisters, Margaret Mowday, Janet Leslie and brother, Harry Johnston. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, April 18 at Wagontown Chapel, 463 West Kings Highway, Coatesville, PA. Friends and family may visit prior from 9 am to 11 am. Interment will follow the service at Pequea Baptist Cemetery. In her memory, contributions may be made to Wagontown Chapel, Box 200 Wagontown, PA 19376 or Penn Medicine Hospice, 400 East Marshall Street, West Chester, PA 19380. Arrangements by the Maclean-Chamberlain Funeral Home, Coatesville 610-384-7191
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 14, 2019