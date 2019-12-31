|
Another angel has danced her way to heaven in the early morning hours of December 20, 2019. Doris Loretta Neu Cavin, 98, passed away at Pocopson Home where she had resided since the fire at the Barclay Friends. Born in Geddes, South Dakota to the late John and Rose Saloom Neu, she grew up during the Depression in Lake Andes, SD. Doris is survived by her son, Bruce and daughter-in-law, Karen Cavin; granddaughters, Laura Cavin and Margot Cavin; great-grandsons, Isaiah and Elijah Hamilton; niece, Beverly Kniffen; and nephew, Duane Schnabel. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Henry Cavin; son, Terry Otten; and sister, Verla Schnabel. Married in December 1947, Bill ran the family John Deere implement dealership in Lennox, SD where they lived while Doris worked full-time at Lewis Drug in Sioux Falls, SD starting as a cashier in the 1950’s and working her way up to a buyer for the growing business all while raising their son, Bruce. Along with working full-time, Doris was always busy cooking, sewing, gardening, “garage sailing” and repurposing found items to sell in consignment stores, always with a big smile. Retail was in her blood. Fishing was in Bill’s blood and they eventually retired to Pine Island, Florida where they lived until his death in 2003. Doris then moved ‘up north’ to be near Bruce and his family in West Chester, PA, living at Simpson Meadows in Downingtown until 2011. Diminutive in size, Doris was a firecracker, the life of the party with a contagious laugh. The immediate family will gather for a Celebration of Life at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Founds-Feryo Cremation & Burial Services, LLC., West Chester, PA. Online condolences at www.foundsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 2, 2020