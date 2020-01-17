|
Doris Marie Borcherding, 88, of Oxford, PA went home to be with the Lord on January 15, 2020, surrounded by the family that treasured her. Born in and longtime resident of Oxford, she was the daughter of John Walter and Laura Lee Cregger Brown, and the wife of the late Earl R. Borcherding, with whom she shared 49 years of marriage. Doris was the nucleus of the large and loving family she raised with faith in God, love of His Word, and respect for all. She was a true home-maker whose door was always open. She loved to cook, and whether feeding 20 at home or 200 at her church, she always put on a good spread. Her motto was “if you feed them, they will come” and her chicks, who were many, always came home. Doris was a long-time member of Truth and Life Center of North East, MD. She is survived by her son, Earl Anderson of Nottingham; a beloved daughter-in law, Nancy Anderson of Nottingham; five daughters, Vicki Wilson (Edmund) of Oxford, Julia Barker (Alvin) of Nottingham, Teresa Miller (Randy) of Rising Sun, MD, Joy Stephens (Gregory) of North East, MD and Ellen Schlegel of Rising Sun, MD; seventeen grandchildren; thirty-four great grandchildren; one brother, Larry Brown; three sisters, Nancy Ragan, Agnes Dutton and Connie Akers. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Earl; and two brothers, Cedric Brown and Arthur “Otsy” Brown. Funeral services will be held Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at Truth and Life Center, 1924 W. Pulaski Hwy, North East, MD. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to “Amedisys Foundation” in her memory and mailed to 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816. A special thanks to hospice for the priceless care and assistance they provided to our family. Arrangements by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., Oxford, PA . On-line condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 18, 2020