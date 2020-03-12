|
|
Doris Simpkins Prewitt, 96, of Oxford, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Jenners Pond surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 18, 1923 in Salem, VA. Doris was the youngest of 6 children, belonging to Clarence and Patie Dickerson Simpkins. Doris was a member of the Jennersville Church of the Brethren, West Grove. She was an auxiliary member of the American Legion Mason Dixon Post #194, Rising Sun, MD. She was a stay at home mother who cared dearly for her family Doris loved to make quilts for all the newborns in her family. During the winter of 2018 she helped assemble, tie and hem 17 quilts for the Linus Project. She leaves behind 3 children, Arvil Wayne Prewitt, II (Janet) of Oxford, Jewell Prewitt Mullins (Ronald) of Oxford, and Kevin B. Prewitt (Linda) of Rising Sun, MD. Doris is the grandmother of 5 as well as the great-grandmother of 5. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arvil W. Prewitt and grandson, Livingston Tracy Prewitt. Funeral services will be held at 11 am Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. 86 Pine St. Oxford, where friends may visit from 10 – 11 am. Interment will be in Brick Friends Meeting Cemetery, Rising Sun, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jennersville Church of the Brethren, 653 W. Baltimore Pike, West Grove, PA 19390. Special thank you to all the staff of Jenners Pond, Willow Tree Hospice and Jennersville Regional Hospital. Arrangements by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., Oxford, PA On-line condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 13, 2020