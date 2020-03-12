Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward L. Collins Funeral Home, Inc. - Oxford
86 Pine Street
Oxford, PA 19363
610 932-9584
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Edward L. Collins Funeral Home, Inc. - Oxford
86 Pine Street
Oxford, PA 19363
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Edward L. Collins Funeral Home, Inc. - Oxford
86 Pine Street
Oxford, PA 19363
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Prewitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Simpkins Prewitt


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Simpkins Prewitt Obituary
Doris Simpkins Prewitt, 96, of Oxford, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Jenners Pond surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 18, 1923 in Salem, VA. Doris was the youngest of 6 children, belonging to Clarence and Patie Dickerson Simpkins. Doris was a member of the Jennersville Church of the Brethren, West Grove. She was an auxiliary member of the American Legion Mason Dixon Post #194, Rising Sun, MD. She was a stay at home mother who cared dearly for her family Doris loved to make quilts for all the newborns in her family. During the winter of 2018 she helped assemble, tie and hem 17 quilts for the Linus Project. She leaves behind 3 children, Arvil Wayne Prewitt, II (Janet) of Oxford, Jewell Prewitt Mullins (Ronald) of Oxford, and Kevin B. Prewitt (Linda) of Rising Sun, MD. Doris is the grandmother of 5 as well as the great-grandmother of 5. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arvil W. Prewitt and grandson, Livingston Tracy Prewitt. Funeral services will be held at 11 am Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. 86 Pine St. Oxford, where friends may visit from 10 – 11 am. Interment will be in Brick Friends Meeting Cemetery, Rising Sun, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jennersville Church of the Brethren, 653 W. Baltimore Pike, West Grove, PA 19390. Special thank you to all the staff of Jenners Pond, Willow Tree Hospice and Jennersville Regional Hospital. Arrangements by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., Oxford, PA On-line condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward L. Collins Funeral Home, Inc. - Oxford
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -