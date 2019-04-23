|
Doris I. Spencer, 91, of Coatesville died Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Harrison Senior Living, Coatesville. She was the wife of Joseph R. Spencer, who preceded her in death in 1991. Born in Apollo, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles E. and Alice Coleman Householder. Doris lived for 35 years in Aston and moved to Coatesville in 1982 operating her own Beauty Shop. Doris was a faithful member of Doe Run Presbyterian Church having been a member of the choir, a Sunday school teacher, elder, deacon and a member of the Presbyterian Women’s Sarah Circle. Also she was a member of the Parkesburg Library and the Sadsbury Garden Club. Surviving her are her children, Clayton R. Spencer (Ginger), JoEllen Frymiare, and Beverly J. Hiller (Bob); seven grandchildren, Heather Dyer, Melissa O’Hara, Andrew Hiller, Megan Snyder, Nikki Frymiare, Joe Spencer and Samantha Spencer; and 10 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Doe Run Presbyterian Church, 3104 Doe Run Church Road, Coatesville. Relatives and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, April 29, 2019 at the Harris Mountain Funeral & Cremation Service, 1030 E. Lincoln Hwy., Coatesville and on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Doe Run Presbyterian Church prior to services. Interment will be in Glenwood Memorial Gardens, Broomall. In her memory, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, On-line condolences may be made by visiting www.harrismountain.com
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 24, 2019