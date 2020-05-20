Doris W. Wilson, 83, formerly of Coatesville and Downingtown died Monday, May 18, 2020. She was the wife of the late Robert Wilson with whom she shared 52 years of marriage. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Hazel Osborne Wills and was the last of her immediate family. She was preceded by four brothers, Joe, Jackie, Henry and Thomas and a sister, Janet. She is survived by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Doris was employed with Kelsch Associates as an executive assistant for 20 years. To Doris there were no strangers – strangers became friends and friends became family. Funeral services will be private. On-line condolences may be made by visiting www.harrismountain.com
Published in The Daily Local from May 20 to May 21, 2020.