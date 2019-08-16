|
|
Doris Marie (Snyder) Williams, 96, of Coatesville died Friday August 16, 2019 at Hickory House, Honey Brook. Born in Coatesville, PA to Oscar and Orabelle Snyder, Doris was predeceased by five siblings. Doris graduated from Coatesville High School in the class of 1940, the first graduating class from the Scott High School building. Predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Charles T. “Chuck” Williams , she is survived by three children, Tom (SueAnn) Williams of West Brandywine, PA , Cathy Montgomery of Melbourne, FL, and Robert (Nancy) Williams of West Chester, PA. She will be sorely missed by her eleven grandchildren, twenty-two greatgrandchildren and five great-great grandchildren. Doris was a devout Christian, a 75plus year member of the Olivet United Methodist Church, Coatesville, PA where she taught Sunday School for many years, sang in the Chancel Choir, was a charter member of the YAMs (Young Adult Methodists) and United Methodist Women. Up until her stroke in 2012 , Doris volunteered at The ARC in Downingtown, PA and was active in other civic organizations. Becoming partially paralyzed after her stroke, Doris resided at Hickory House Nursing Home in Honey Brook, PA. Doris participated in every activity at Hickory House and was on the championship Bocce Ball Team two years in a row. She had developed many wonderful friendships there and will be greatly missed by residents and staff alike. Visitation will be held at the Olivet Methodist Church in Coatesville, PA on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 9am to 10am followed by a celebration of her life at 10am. A private Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery, Coatesville. In lieu of flowers donations to Olivet United Methodist Church may be made in her memory. Arrangements are being handled by Wentz Funeral Home, Coatesville (610) 384-0318. To share online condolences please visit www.wentzfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Aug. 20, 2019