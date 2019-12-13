Daily Local News Obituaries
Dorothy Ford
Dorothy “Dot” Turpin Ford (nee Thomas), 92, of Cochranville, PA and formerly of West Chester, PA passed away December 11, 2019. She was born in Malvern, PA on September 19, 1927 to the late Fred and Elsie Rittenbaugh Thomas. Dorothy was the beloved wife of the late Willis E. Turpin and George M. Ford Jr. Dorothy is survived by her three daughters; Sherry Lee Byers (Stephen), Cathy Lynn Calhoun (John), and Terry L. Frank (Ed) and her step-daughter, Lisa DiLullo (Peter). She is also survived by her five grandchildren whom she adored; Brian Byers, Keith Byers, Chelsea Frank, Heather Frank and Tracy Kauffman-White and her three great-grandchildren. Dorothy was predeceased by her son, Willis E. Turpin Jr. (Linda) and her brother Harry Thomas. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Dorothy’s Life Celebration at 11:00 AM at the Mauger-Givnish Funeral Home, 24 Monument Ave, Malvern, PA, where friends may visit from 10:00-11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Covenant Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Malvern, PA. www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 16, 2019
