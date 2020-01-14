|
|
Dorothy (Olver) Aversa, age 83, formerly of Downingtown and Havertown, died Thursday, January 9, 2020. She was a 1957 graduate of Temple University School of Nursing, retiring from the profession in 1997. She derived immense pleasure from the sport of purebred dogs. She remained an avid spectator long after actively showing dogs. She is survived by her children: Beth Girard; Pamela (Alwyn) Lewis; Greg (Jody) Aversa; Jennifer (Steven) Latzer; Susanne Aversa; and Kristen Aversa; as well as 7 grandchildren, a nephew, many granddogs and grandcats, and her beloved miniature Dachshund, Bentley. She is preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Louis Aversa, and her twin sister, Sara Bishop. The family thanks Hickory House Nursing Home and AseraCare Hospice for their kind and gentle care of Dorothy. Donations may be made to Dachshund Rescue of Bucks County & NJ, Mid-Atlantic Great Dane Rescue League (Pennsylvania & Delaware Chapter), or any other animal welfare organization of the donor’s choosing. Memorial and burial arrangements are private.
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 15, 2020