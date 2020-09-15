Dorothy Book

Dorothy G. “Jerry” Masterstefone Book, 92, of Thorndale died Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Hickory House Nursing Home. Born in Coatesville, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Mary Brown Masterstefone. Dorothy attended Coatesville Schools. She worked on the assembly lines at Vishay, then retired from QVC. After she retired, she cleaned houses for several years. Jerry is survived by her 5 Grandchildren: Brian Greer (Debra), Andy Baldwin, Carrie Baldwin (John), Amber Baldwin(Jeff), and Gary Doubts; 12 Great Grandchildren; 5 Great-Great Grandchildren; 1 sister, Linda DiBenedictis (Craig) and 1 brother, Gary Yosko. She was predeceased by her three children: Vernon Douglas Baldwin, Dorothy L. Greer, and Kenneth Baldwin, her sister, Doris Masterstefone, and two brothers: Edward Masterstefone and Dennis Yosko. Jerry’s funeral service will be private. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Coatesville. Arrangements are being handled by Wentz Funeral Home, Coatesville 610-384-0318. To share online condolences please visit www.wentzfuneralhome.com