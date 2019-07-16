|
|
Dorothy “Dottie” Boulden Hoffman Buckley 95, of Tel Hai Retirement Community, formerly of Ocean City, NJ passed away July 9, 2019. Dorothy was born in Wilmington, Delaware to the late Harry and Irene Boulden. She is survived by her two step sons Jerry Buckley Jr and Harry Neal Buckley, their wives Leslie Buckley and Debbie Buckley. Her grandchildren, Jerry “Jason”Buckley III, his wife Kristin Buckley and great granddaughter Hazel Anne Buckley. Benjamin Buckley and great grandson Benjamin Buckley, Jr., LeAnne Buckley Traini and her husband Chris Traini. Dana Buckley Smith and her husband Andrew Smith and Randi Buckley. and her sister Doris Malcolm. Dorothy was predeceased by her first husband, Robert Hoffman, on February 4 1993. Her passion was the care of injured birds where she volunteered at Stockton College in New Jersey. She also loved to travel and garden. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dorothy’s memory to the Tel Hai community Assurance Fund: 1200 Tel Hai Circle Honey Brook, Pa 19344. www.maugergivnish.com
Published in Daily Local News on July 17, 2019