Dorothy N. “Dot” Campbell, 94, of Downingtown, PA, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019. Born in Cedarville, MD, she was the daughter of the late Callie and Norman Proctor; wife of the late Raymond S. Campbell, Sr.; and mother of Shirley Pernsley, Susan Smith, Linda Campbell, Sheila Hamilton, Carmen Campbell and John L. Campbell. Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM, Friday, August 2, 2019 at Cornerstone Fellowship,101 Kylies Road, Coatesville, PA with a viewing beginning at 10 AM. Interment will be in Rolling Green Memorial Park, West Chester, PA. Contributions can be made payable to Dot’s special daughter’s guardian, Sheila Hamilton, 1051 Glenside Ave., Downingtown, PA 19335. Condolences can be shared at wrightfuneralservices.com
Published in The Daily Local on July 31, 2019
