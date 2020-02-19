Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Paul's Lutheran Church
104 S Village Ave
Exton, PA 19341
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Dickol
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Dickol

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Dickol Obituary
Dorothy Klotz Dickol, 95, passed away on Mon., Feb. 17, 2020 at the Inn at Freedom Village in West Brandywine, PA. She was the wife of the late Edward Herman Dickol, with whom she shared 64 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2016. Dorothy is survived by her children, Carol Dickol Revak (Nick) and John Edward Dickol; 3 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren and her sister, Lillian Frantz (Floyd). Service: 3 p.m., Mon., Feb. 24, 2020 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 104 South Village Ave., Exton, Pa 19341. Visitation: 1:45-2:45 p.m. To send online condolences, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -