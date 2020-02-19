|
|
Dorothy Klotz Dickol, 95, passed away on Mon., Feb. 17, 2020 at the Inn at Freedom Village in West Brandywine, PA. She was the wife of the late Edward Herman Dickol, with whom she shared 64 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2016. Dorothy is survived by her children, Carol Dickol Revak (Nick) and John Edward Dickol; 3 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren and her sister, Lillian Frantz (Floyd). Service: 3 p.m., Mon., Feb. 24, 2020 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 104 South Village Ave., Exton, Pa 19341. Visitation: 1:45-2:45 p.m. To send online condolences, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 20, 2020