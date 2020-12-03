Dorothy Elizabeth Potts (Skip) Taylor, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the Crosslands. Retirement Community. She was the wife of Wallace G. Taylor, whom she married on June 29, 1946. He passed away in 2010 Born on January 31, 1923 in West Chester, PA, she was the daughter of the late Jesse F. Potts and the late Leona Temple Potts. She graduated from Kennett Consolidated School and Mary Washington College with a B.S. degree. Dorothy was a member and past President of the Four Seasons Garden Club, A member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church. She was active in Church work serving as President of the Woman’s Association, a Circle Leader, and an Elder. She attended an Ecumentical Bible study beginning in 1978. Some of her favorite hymns were, My Tribute, To God Be the Glory, Morning is Breaking, He Lifted Me, and Here I am, Lord. She enjoyed reading, golf, bridge, music, travel, and her friends and family. Dorothy is survived by one daughter Barbara Shrewsbury and her husband Brian of Mount Dora, FL; Eleven grandchildren: Amy Gibbs, Jenny Lebel, Meredith Adomanis, Lauren Washington, Derek Tichenor, Adam Tichenor, Kellen Tichenor, Abby Makle, Hayley Verdecanna, Drake Shrewsbury and Jibril Shrewsbury; 17 Great grandchildren: Aiden Lebel, Madison Lebel, Leia Adomanis, Kade Adomanis, Jase Adomanis, Alaina Washington, Shea Washington, Fiona Washington, Lowan Tichenor, Grayson Tichenor, Noah Tichenor, Eden Tichenor, Levi Tichenor, Jazelle Ramos, Noah Ramos, Malachi Tichenor, Ivy Verdecanna with two more on the way and also one great-great granddaughter on the way. She was predeceased by one daughter, Nancy Hawkins. Her service and burial will be held privately. To view her online tribute and to share a memory with her family, please visit www.kuzoandfoulkfh.com
