|
|
Dorothy Erma Draper Ballentine, 95, of 3577 Chapel Road, Milan, Ridgebury Township, PA passed away Saturday morning, April 25, 2020 at the Personal Care Home of Guthrie Memorial Hospital, Towanda, PA. Dorothy was born in West Bradford Township, Chester County, PA on July 3, 1924, the daughter of Abiah Park Draper and Emily Rhinehardt Draper. She was a graduate of Downingtown High School, Downingtown, PA. On December 18, 1941, Dorothy married James M. Ballentine in Maryland and in December of 2019 the couple celebrated their 78th wedding anniversary. In early years, Dorothy assisted her husband James in the operation of their dairy farm and she also worked as a milk tester. Dorothy was later employed as a bookkeeper and notary public for a Chrysler automobile dealership in Downingtown, PA for many years. She is survived by her devoted husband, James M. Ballentine, sons and daughters-in-law, Johnn N. Ballentine and Connie Ballentine of Athens Township, PA, Paul M. Ballentine and Norma Lines of Ulster, PA, 4 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at a later date in Glenwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Broomall, PA. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 29, 2020