1/1
Dorothy F. Pettit
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy F. Pettit, 80, of Kennett Square, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. She was the wife of Edward W. Pettit with whom she shared 45 years of marriage. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late: Joseph and Dorothy Wagner Sweeney. In addition to her husband, Dorothy is survived by her children: Constance Forsberg, Patti Wunsch, William Wunsch; step children: Catherine Carl (John) and Barbara DeSantis (Joseph); 11 grandchildren; sister: Joanne Cava (Richard). She was preceded in death by her son, August Wunsch. Services and interment will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by Founds-Feryo Cremation and Burial Services, LLC, West Chester, www.foundsfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Local News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Founds-Feryo Cremation and Burial Services, LLC
229 S High St
West Chester, PA 19382
(610) 696-0134
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DailyLocal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved