Dorothy F. Pettit, 80, of Kennett Square, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. She was the wife of Edward W. Pettit with whom she shared 45 years of marriage. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late: Joseph and Dorothy Wagner Sweeney. In addition to her husband, Dorothy is survived by her children: Constance Forsberg, Patti Wunsch, William Wunsch; step children: Catherine Carl (John) and Barbara DeSantis (Joseph); 11 grandchildren; sister: Joanne Cava (Richard). She was preceded in death by her son, August Wunsch. Services and interment will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by Founds-Feryo Cremation and Burial Services, LLC, West Chester, www.foundsfuneralhome.com
