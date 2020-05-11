Dorothy “Honey” Gertrude Wiseman, 94, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020, at Luther Acres in Lititz, PA. Honey was born in May 1925, to the late Frank and Gertrude Honicker, in Radnor, PA. She graduated from Guilford College in 1947. Honey married the love of her life, the late Patrick Landers Wiseman, in 1949. They built the home that their family would live in their whole lives together in Malvern PA. Summers were spent “down the shore” in Stone Harbor NJ. She enjoyed traveling, bowling and volunteering at Paoli Hospital. She particularly loved sports, any sport, but especially her beloved Philadelphia Eagles. Honey is survived by her daughter, Martha J. Smith and husband Joe of Lancaster PA; sons Eric C. Wiseman and wife Susan of Greensboro NC; and Mark L. Wiseman of S. Seaville NJ; granddaughters Carrie L. Cammauf and husband Steve, Jessica C. W. Downes and husband Jack; Jacqueline M. Wiseman and husband Robert Dewan; and Amanda D. Gies and husband Kurt; great granddaughter Hazel E. Gies; and great grandson Jackson Patrick Downes. To be in a room with Honey, also lovingly called “Nanny” by her grandchildren, was to enjoy life. She always had a positive attitude and could find the best in every situation, no matter how difficult. She made everyone laugh with her great sense of humor and we all knew that she loved us deeply. She was and always will be a great role model for all who knew and loved her. A family-only service will be held when appropriate to do so. Memorial donations may be made to the Paoli Hospital Foundation, 255 West Lancaster Avenue, MOB 3 Suite 213, Paoli, PA 19301 or to a charity of your choice.
